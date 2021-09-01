Piers Morgan's Good Morning Britain Return Is Looking Unlikely, Despite Ofcom Ruling

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain last year

On Wednesday, Ofcom published its official ruling on the 57,000 complaints it received, placing the show in the clear, with Piers later sending a public message to his former bosses, asking: “Do I get my job back?” However, sources told HuffPost UK that ITV has no current plans to invite him to present GMB again, but will continue to work with him on his Life Stories interview series. An official ITV spokesperson also said: “We welcome the Ofcom ruling that Good Morning Britain did not breach the broadcast standards relating to harm and offence. The ruling sets out clearly that it was the balance and context the programme makers provided which was key in mitigating against the potential for harm and offence which could have been caused by Piers Morgan’s comments. “It is because of the programme’s editorial decisions and the opposing views which were forcefully expressed by other presenters and guests, that the programme did not breach Ofcom’s rules.”

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Piers with former Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid