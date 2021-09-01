Piers Morgan's Good Morning Britain Return Is Looking Unlikely, Despite Ofcom Ruling

ITV has no current plans to ask Piers Morgan back to Good Morning Britain, HuffPost UK understands.
The presenter expressed his hope to return to the ITV breakfast show after Ofcom ruled that controversial comments he made about Meghan Markle on the programme had not violated its broadcasting code.
Piers exited GMB in March after he cast doubt on the Duchess Of Sussex’s revelation during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the Royal Family.
At the time, Piers claimed he was told to apologise amid a flood of complaints to the TV watchdog or leave the show altogether, with the presenter opting to exit.
On Wednesday, Ofcom published its official ruling on the 57,000 complaints it received, placing the show in the clear, with Piers later sending a public message to his former bosses, asking: “Do I get my job back?”
However, sources told HuffPost UK that ITV has no current plans to invite him to present GMB again, but will continue to work with him on his Life Stories interview series.
An official ITV spokesperson also said: “We welcome the Ofcom ruling that Good Morning Britain did not breach the broadcast standards relating to harm and offence. The ruling sets out clearly that it was the balance and context the programme makers provided which was key in mitigating against the potential for harm and offence which could have been caused by Piers Morgan’s comments.
“It is because of the programme’s editorial decisions and the opposing views which were forcefully expressed by other presenters and guests, that the programme did not breach Ofcom’s rules.”
Ofcom said its ruling on Piers’ comments about the Duchess of Sussex was “a finely-balanced decision” and while they were “potentially harmful and offensive to viewers”, the watchdog also “took full account of freedom of expression”.
“Under our rules, broadcasters can include controversial opinions as part of legitimate debate in the public interest, and the strong challenge to Mr Morgan from other contributors provided important context for viewers,” an Ofcom spokesperson said.
“Nonetheless, we’ve reminded ITV to take greater care around content discussing mental health and suicide in future. ITV might consider the use of timely warnings or signposting of support services to ensure viewers are properly protected.”