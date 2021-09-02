Susanna Reid Admits Feeling 'Awkward' During Piers Morgan Ofcom Discussion

ITV Susanna Reid weighs in during Thursday's edition of GMB

“Let me just say,” she began. “On the one hand I’ve got my friend Piers Morgan and on the other hand I’ve got my bosses at ITV. So this is obviously a slightly awkward moment, right now.” Susanna also admitted that she found Piers’ final two shows with GMB – which largely centred around Meghan Markle, and at one point saw the divisive presenter storming off the set when called out on his views – “very challenging”. “But challenge was part of the dynamic of the programme,” Susanna added. “All that debate and disagreement and trying to tease out all of those views.” Amid speculation about a return to GMB for her former colleague, she then pointed out that “ITV effectively said yesterday [Piers is] not coming back”. When jokingly asked whether she was “devastated” about this decision, Susanna commented: “It was quite a moment, wasn’t it? That moment?”

ITV/Shutterstock Piers and Susanna Reid during his final GMB broadcast