Piers Morgan Insists He Wouldn't Return To Good Morning Britain 'Without A Public Apology'

Piers Morgan has dismissed speculation about a return to Good Morning Britain, after it was ruled that ITV did not breach Ofcom guidelines by broadcasting his comments about Meghan Markle earlier this year.

Following Ofcom’s decision, many suggested that Piers could be reinstated as a GMB anchor six months after he announced he was leaving the show, particularly after he joked on Twitter: “Do I get my job back?”

However, a source told HuffPost UK that ITV had no plans to welcome him back onto the GMB team, with the divisive presenter having now insisted he wouldn’t go back even if he were asked – unless the broadcaster apologised to him.

He told the Scottish Daily Mail: “I put that post on social media asking if I’d get my job back to prove a point. I wouldn’t go back, not without a public apology and I’m not going to get one.”