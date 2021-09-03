Piers Morgan Insists He Wouldn't Return To Good Morning Britain 'Without A Public Apology'

Piers Morgan has dismissed speculation about a return to Good Morning Britain, after it was ruled that ITV did not breach Ofcom guidelines by broadcasting his comments about Meghan Markle earlier this year.
Following Ofcom’s decision, many suggested that Piers could be reinstated as a GMB anchor six months after he announced he was leaving the show, particularly after he joked on Twitter: “Do I get my job back?”
However, a source told HuffPost UK that ITV had no plans to welcome him back onto the GMB team, with the divisive presenter having now insisted he wouldn’t go back even if he were asked – unless the broadcaster apologised to him.
He told the Scottish Daily Mail: “I put that post on social media asking if I’d get my job back to prove a point. I wouldn’t go back, not without a public apology and I’m not going to get one.”
Piers also teased “exciting” and “bigger things” in his future, insisting: “The next project is global, it’s big. I can’t say what but people are going to hear about it within the next few weeks.”
In the past six months, Piers has made a number of seemingly conflicting comments about the nature of his GMB exit, first insisting his departure was “amicable” and that it was his own decision to leave, and later blaming “cancel culture” for him “losing” his GMB role.
The morning after the announcement, he told the press: “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree. I’m just going to take it easy and see how we go.”
He continued: “I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that’s entirely their right.
“If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it.”
Earlier this week, Piers said he’d had a number of “interesting” job offers in recent times, which had “accelerated” since Ofcom’s ruling.