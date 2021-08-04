Line Of Duty Creator Jed Mercurio 'Furiously' Shuts Down Journalist's Question About Series 7

Line Of Duty fans may be waiting patiently for news of another series, but it seems you should think twice before asking creator Jed Mercurio about it. That’s a lesson a journalist from The i learned the hard way after daring to enquire about a follow-up to the hugely popular BBC cop drama. Jed was interviewed by the paper about his new graphic novel when chat naturally turned to the most talked-about show of the year, which aired its series six finale back in May. However, according to the paper, he was left “furious” when the journalist asked about a possible series seven.

Phillip Chin via Getty Images Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio

“It just feels like this is clickbait now,” Jed said, with The i describing him as having “snapped”. After the journalist explained it was a fair question to ask, given the finale drew over 15 million viewers, he ‘yelled’: “Feel free to generate some clickbait!” The paper described him as being “suddenly furious”, giving “a sarcastic, tight little smile” as he logged off the call, saying: “I really enjoyed the conversation. Have a good day!” HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for Jed Mercurio and is awaiting a response.

BBC Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston in Line Of Duty