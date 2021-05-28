BBC Chief Constable Philip Osborne

Speaking to Den Of Geek, Jed said: “I think that if there is more Line Of Duty then clearly there’s potential there. “He’s someone who retains high office who is an outright liar and has been involved in corruption in the past in terms of the Karim Ali case and the Lawrence Christopher case. “Clearly there would be potential there if we wanted to explore it, but it’s too early to say whether we ever would.” Asked if series six could be considered “a finale, or a clearing-out of the past” ahead of a fresh start, he replied: “I’d say it’s too soon. It’s too soon to draw that conclusion. It could be either of those, or it could be something different.”

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill Jed Mercurio said it was "too soon" to say if we would see AC-12's Fleming and Arnott again