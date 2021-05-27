Line of Duty Star Clears Up Fan Confusion Over Murderous Prison Scene

Warning! This article contains Line Of Duty spoilers of the highest order. With nearly a month having past since Line Of Duty’s divisive series finale, we’ve all had enough time to get our heads around the fact that DSU Ian Buckells was the mysterious “H”. However, there’s been one sticking point that many fans have been unable to get over – if Buckells was H, why was he so nervous before Lee Banks killed Jimmy Lakewell? The scene – which aired earlier in the series and saw Buckells shaking as he watched the slimy solicitor murdered in his prison cell by a member of the OCG – didn’t make a lot of sense to many viewers in light of Buckells’ unmasking as “the fourth man”, given he would have likely been the one to give the order to kill Lakewell.

Well, now Alastair Natkiel, who plays Lee Banks, has shed some light on the situation, In an interview with Metro, he said: “I have seen a couple of comments where people say ‘Well, if he knew that it was happening, why was he so scared?’ “I think the point is that he’s not this criminal mastermind. He’s not a hardened criminal himself. All he’s basically done, as he says in that final episode in his final interview, is he’s basically been facilitating the OCG by passing messages on and diverted operations within the police so the OCG can carry out their work.”

Alastair continued: “He’s never killed anyone. He’s never slit anyone’s throat. So even if he knows it’s about to happen, and even though he might have had some part in the message coming to [Lee Banks], that doesn’t stop him being nervous about what he knows he’s about to see.”

