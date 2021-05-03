Mother of god! Be warned this story contains Line Of Duty spoilers of the highest order. The Line Of Duty finale got something of a mixed response on Sunday night, as fans finally discovered the identity of “H”. During the episode, viewers found out that it was actually DSU Ian Buckells who had been helping to lead a network of corrupt coppers in collusion with the OCG. While many Line Of Duty fans didn’t see the reveal coming, others admitted they’d been left feeling a little underwhelmed by the episode, which actor Nigel Boyle addressed during an appearance on Monday’s edition of BBC Breakfast.

Steffan Hill/BBC/World Productions Nigel's character was unveiled as the so-called "fourth man" during the Line Of Duty finale

Nigel – who has played DSU Buckells in three series of the BBC police drama – insisted that, for the most part, fan reaction had been positive. “The fans have been brilliant, so many people have invested so much,” he explained. “There’s always going to be some element of disappointment. You can’t have every series with a big shoot out and ‘urgent exit required’. Sometimes a subtler message is more important.” He added: “If your expectations are somewhere, you’re setting yourself up sometimes for disappointment. “That’s not to say that all the fans are doing that – [but] everyone’s got their own ideas and theories about how something’s going to pan out, and if everyone does that then someone’s not going to be happy somewhere along the line.”

BBC Martin Boyle speaking on Monday's edition of BBC Breakfast