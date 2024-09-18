We Can't Stop Watching This Clip Of Agatha All Along Star Patti LuPone Being Very Honest About Marvel

Patti LuPone via Associated Press

The three-time Tony winner recently began focussing her attention on screen acting rather than the stage, and is about to make her Marvel debut as a witch in the new WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along.

At the Disney+ show’s premiere earlier this week, Patti was asked by Variety about her own experience with Marvel movies, and was as refreshingly candid as ever.

“Still no,” she deadpanned when asked if she “knew about the Marvel world” before signing up for Agatha All Along.

While Patti went on to admit that she had watched WandaVision before taking on Agatha All Along, she offered up a simple “no” when the interviewer questioned if she understood it, despite three attempts at watching it.

A clip shared on Variety’s social media also revealed that not only has Patti never watched an Avenger movie, she apparently has no interest in ever doing so.

“I don’t think so,” she admitted.

Watch the gloriously chaotic exchange for yourself below:

Patti joins an impressive cast in Agatha All Along that includes Heartstopper’s Joe Locke, Emmy nominee Aubrey Plaza and, of course, Kathryn Hahn back in action as the titular coven leader.

While Marvel is known for keeping secrets tightly under lock and key, it was Patti who breezily let the cat out of the bag last year that the show “is a musical”, after the Agatha All Along song proved to be a break-out scene in WandaVision back in 2021.

Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke and Patti LuPone tease a “hilarious, and deep” ‘Agatha’ pic.twitter.com/c7e0msfNAh — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 14, 2024