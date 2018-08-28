Air Pollution May Reduce Intelligence And Increase Risk Of Dementia

Air pollution can cause harm to a person’s cognitive intelligence and increase the risk of diseases such as dementia, a new study suggests.

Over the course of four years, scientists analysed the maths and verbal skills of around 20,000 people in China. They analysed these figures alongside data detailing levels of nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide pollution near participants’ homes.

They found the more exposed people were to polluted air, the greater their cognitive decline was over time.