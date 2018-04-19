Air Pollution Linked To Sudden Infant Death Syndrome: What Parents Need To Know

Air pollution could be linked to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), also known as cot death, a study has found.

The research, carried out by University of Birmingham and funded by The Lullaby Trust, found evidence suggesting an association between SIDS and exposure to airborne pollutants: PM10 and nitrous dioxide (NO 2 ). Other pollutants were not found to be associated with SIDS.

Researchers looked at levels of air pollution the day before a SIDS death and compared them to levels on a previous reference day. The study involved over 200 SIDS cases in the West Midlands, between 1996 and 2006.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the harmful effects of air pollution cause 3.7 million premature deaths each year. Children are more vulnerable than any other group and recent increases in fossil fuel emissions mean that understanding the effects of air pollution on child heath is more relevant than ever.