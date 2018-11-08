Despite this, cyberflashing is not legally treated in the same way as indecent exposure on the street – the law around it is far more grey.

This offence – normally committed over the AirDrop function on an iPhone or on social media platforms – is known as ‘ cyberflashing ’. Essentially, it’s the internet version of a man flashing on a street corner.

Four in ten millennial women in the UK have been sent an unsolicited photograph of penis (known as a dick pic) – and half of the respondents were under the age of 18 when it first happened.

A report by the Women and Equalities Committee last month found the Government was “running to catch up” with technology, leaving huge legislative gaps in the protection of women on this issue.

There’s no doubt women suffer emotionally when they receive dick pics - data suggests nearly a quarter find the experience distressing, and a fifth say they feel threatened by the act. But the fact that it happens over the internet means it’s considered different from an IRL flashing.

Currently there’s a lack of clear guidance about how women should respond: 90 per cent of women who spoke to HuffPost UK as part of our reporting on cyberflashing, didn’t report the incident to anyone because they didn’t believe it to be something that would be taken seriously.

So is there anything you can do? Can you report dick pics to the police or does the law not cover it?

Is Sending Unsolicited Dick Pics Illegal?

Currently perpetrators who send dick pics could, in theory, be prosecuted under pre-internet laws like the Indecent Displays Control Act 1981. But in reality, that is unlikely. Although the law does criminalise the public display of ‘indecent matter’ (read, dick pics), it’s now largely outdated and little known by law enforcers.

As a result of this gap, MPs have been forced to call for a new law to specifically legislate against cyberflashing. This law would criminalise all non-consensual creation and distribution of sexual images (as well as threats to do so), which would cover this type of unsolicited dick pics.

It would also make advances in how it classifies the crime - instead of considering the perpetrator’s motivations (i.e. was this meant to be a threatening picture?) it will instead take into consideration the victim’s lack of consent.

The law would give an automatic right to life-long anonymity for the complainant, as with other sexual offences. “These forms of abuse are on a continuum with sexual harassment and sexual violence, and victims should be afforded the same support and protection of anonymity in the justice system,” the report says.