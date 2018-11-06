Cyberflashing: Why Are Men Still Sending Women Unsolicited Dick Pics?

When John* was in his early twenties he used to sit alone in his room, on his bed, and send women unsolicited dick pics over the internet. “I’m not sure I can adequately explain why I did it,” he says, reflecting on the handful of times he sent them – he hasn’t since. “I found it so incredibly arousing that something took over me. There was no thinking. Just doing”. Adults mutually exchanging sexual images is not a new phenomenon, but there is evidence that the UK is seeing a rise in cyberflashing – the sending of unsolicited dick pics via AirDrop on iPhone or other social media. There is a shortage of data, but statistics suggest that as many as 41 per cent of women have received sexual images they hadn’t asked for: 46 per cent of whom were under 18 when they were first sent them. Laura Thompson, a lead researcher in this area at City University, London, describes cyberflashing as the digital equivalent of standing on a street corner in a trench coat. But the men doing it don’t seem to equate their behaviour with a crime of indecent exposure.

Michelle Zelli, a London-based relationship coach who works with lots of couples and single men, says she has seen numerous clients responsible for sending pictures who have been lacking in empathy – men who feel their own sexual needs outweigh the feelings of the recipients of these pictures. A recent government report from the Women and Equalities committee, which called for the new law to target this abuse, said it recognised that harassment of this kind is born out of notions of male power and entitlement – and some men do accept this. Some I talked to for this article admitted men do know it’s unacceptable – but they don’t care. “Men know that women generally don’t like unsolicited dick pics,” notes Charlie*. “They don’t care. They have the mentality of: ‘If she’s into it, great. If she’s not, fuck her.’ Since most women aren’t into it, the purpose is pretty explicitly ‘well, fuck her’. It’s meant to offend.” John, who spent his early 20s sending pictures, explains that for some men any kind of acknowledgement (even if it’s bad) feels better than being ignored completely. “It’s similar to an ignored toddler drawing on the walls or a neglected puppy or dog chewing up items they usually ignore,” he says.

A HuffPost reporter was sent 120 unsolicited dick pics.