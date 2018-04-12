Dressing for travel has become something of a fine art. As interest in celebrity airport outfits has been charted by the likes of Vogue and Who What Wear, we find ourselves increasingly wanting to balancing the need for comfort with style.

Never ones to miss out on a trend, fashion brands Boohoo, Missguided and Pretty Little Thing have decided to make the search for comfy chic outfits easier for their customers by dedicating sections of their websites to ‘airport outfits’.

All feature a mix of jogging bottoms, slouchy sweaters, jersey jumpsuits, sweater dresses, leggings, oversized t-shirts and trainers, but there is some variation in what’s on offer.

Missguided includes a selection of sliders to allow your feet a little more freedom (even in their flight socks).