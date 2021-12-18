AJ Odudu And Kai Widdrington Moved To Tears In Emotional First Interview Since Leaving Strictly

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington during their final It Takes Two interview BBC

Strictly Come Dancing pair AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington were moved to tears during their emotional first interview since having to withdraw from the show a day before the final due to an injury.

On Friday afternoon, AJ confirmed the news she would not be able to compete in the Strictly final due to a torn ligament.

The TV presenter announced: “I’m deeply upset that I am unable to perform in the final due to a torn ligament in my right ankle.

“Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour and to do it alongside someone as special, patient and devoted as Kai is something I’ll treasure forever.

That night, she and her professional partner Kai made an appearance on spin-off show It Takes Two, and both had a tearful moment during their interview with Rylan Clark.

Kai Widdrington and AJ Odudu have withdrawn from the competition Ray Burmiston/BBC

After watching a video montage of their most memorable moments, AJ said: “We’re gutted because we were ready to smash it. This isn’t the way that we wanted to go out, obviously, but even just looking back at all of those moments, it’s been an absolute pleasure dancing with Kai every single week, so thank you.”

When Rylan pointed out that they would always be Strictly finalists, AJ lightened the mood, joking: “Yes! Let them know! I hobbled to the final!”

Kai then added: “It wasn’t [meant to be] and we were really hoping that we were going to get over the line and get into the final and dance in the final.

“We had two very energetic dances – the Charleston and the Jive – and we were like ‘if we can change them, maybe we can do something’, but the injury was just too bad and at the end of the day, AJ’s health is number one concern.

“So although we won’t be dancing in the final, we earned our place in the final.”

AJ’s exit leaves just two celebrities in the running for the Glitterball trophy, with EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite competing in the live final.