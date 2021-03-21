Social media star Abbie Quinnen, the girlfriend of Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard, is recovering after suffering third-degree burns when an online stunt went wrong.

In January, Abbie and AJ were filming a “life hacks” video for their YouTube channel involving fire and an empty bottle of wine.

The Sun has reported that Abbie had to be rushed to hospital when the flaming bottle exploded in her face, setting her hair and clothing alight and causing third-degree burns.

AJ and his brother Curtis Pritchard drove her to hospital, and she’s since undergone three skin grafts and made as many as 20 visits to a doctor.