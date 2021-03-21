Social media star Abbie Quinnen, the girlfriend of Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard, is recovering after suffering third-degree burns when an online stunt went wrong.
In January, Abbie and AJ were filming a “life hacks” video for their YouTube channel involving fire and an empty bottle of wine.
The Sun has reported that Abbie had to be rushed to hospital when the flaming bottle exploded in her face, setting her hair and clothing alight and causing third-degree burns.
AJ and his brother Curtis Pritchard drove her to hospital, and she’s since undergone three skin grafts and made as many as 20 visits to a doctor.
A representative for the couple confirmed: “Abbie has undergone surgery on her upper body and will continue to receive treatment.
“Abbie and AJ cannot thank all the nurses and doctors enough for their incredible care, support and expertise whilst being at Chelsea and Westminster Burns Unit and at Ealing Hospital.”
The Sun also reported that the pair are now keen to discourage their fans and social media followers from attempting dangerous tricks like the one that landed Abbie in hospital.
Abbie and AJ began dating in 2018, while the latter was still serving as a professional dancer on Strictly.
He stepped down from the show in 2020 to explore other opportunities in TV, and has since made an appearance on last year’s series of I’m A Celebrity.
AJ and Curtis are also set to make an appearance in Hollyoaks in the spring, where they will be playing a pair of twin brothers.