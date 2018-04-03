Alan Carr has shared new details about his recent wedding, telling how he and husband Paul Drayton tied the knot in the grounds of his pal Adele’s house. The comedian married his long-term partner back in January, and revealed that when he first told his A-list pal he was engaged, she was adamant that she hold the ceremony at her house.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Alan Carr with his husband, Paul Drayton

Speaking on ‘The One Show’ on Monday (2 April), Alan explained: “We’ve known her for ages and when we told her we were getting married she said, ‘Can I please plan the whole day for you?’ “We go in there and there’s a grand piano with a man playing ‘Ordinary People’ and then she sang our songs with the first dance. It was absolutely amazing.” Expressing his gratitude, Alan added: “I can never repay her. She’s a one off. As we all know, she’s just the best.”

Alan and Adele have been friends for years, although he downplayed how close they were during an interview in 2016. “The papers like to think that we’re more friendly, we are friends but we ain’t bessies,” he commented. “People just imagine us down at the Dog and Duck having a pint. I see her three, four times a year. “I think she’s friends with Beyoncé, Jennifer Lawrence, she must be pulling her hair out because they keep mentioning me. I love her but we’re not bessies.”

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images ﻿Adele in concert last year