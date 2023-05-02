ITV Announces Eclectic Judging Panel For New Mamma Mia! Talent Search Series

Mamma Mia! is currently on at the Novello Theatre in London's West End Mike Kemp via Getty Images

ITV has announced the star-studded panel of judges who will be helping find the new leads in the West End production of Mamma Mia! as part of a new talent show.

Later this year, Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream will follow on from show’s like the BBC’s Any Dream Will Do and Over The Rainbow, as well as ITV’s Superstar, in searching for actors to take over the roles of Sophie and Sky in the ABBA jukebox musical.

Advertisement

An ITV press release explained: “Set within the beautiful backdrop of the idyllic Greek islands, viewers will have front row seats as the contestants will be judged and mentored by guest industry stars through unique workshops in singing, dancing and acting as well as performances, as they aim to cast these highly sought after roles.”

Zoe Ball Karwai Tang via Getty Images

It’s now been announced that Zoe Ball will host the show, with comedian Alan Carr among the judges.

“Getting to judge on one of my favourite musicals in one of my favourite locations ever is literally my dream job,” he said. “A whole lot of feta and a whole lot of ABBA – perfection!”

Alan Carr Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Advertisement

Alan will be joined by Glee singer Amber Riley, West End star Samantha Barks – herself a former contestant on I’d Do Anything – and pop singer Jessie Ware.

Samantha enthused: “For sure they are going to go on a really hard journey, it’s going to be so much fun, but it’s going to be like the movie! We’re going to be in Greece, the sun will be shining, and I cannot wait for you guys to watch it.

“I just feel so honoured to get to be on the judging panel because I know what they’re going through, I’ve been there before and I can’t wait to guide them, challenge them, and be there for them.”

Amber Riley JC Olivera via Getty Images

Amber added: “Musical theatre has played such an integral role in my growth as a performer. I am all too happy to share what I’ve learned and to cheer on the world’s next biggest stars!”

Advertisement

Jessie agreed: “To be spending the summer in Greece, finding the new breakout stars, and hopefully helping shed some light on the industry and help them find their way, I just can’t wait. It’s going to be a summer to remember.”

Jessie Ware Gus Stewart via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Judy Craymer, who wrote Mamma Mia! and produced its big-screen adaptations, will also be part of the process, “offering her expertise to the judges who’ll be tasked with making tough decisions in their search to find the next West End superstars”.