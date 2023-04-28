I'm A Celebrity Campmates Forced To Hand Over Contraband – And There's Plenty Of It

Myleene Klass and Gillian McKeith ITV

The All Star cast of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa was forced to hand over all of the contraband they’d smuggled into camp during Thursday’s episode – and there was plenty of it.

Because all of the contestants had appeared on I’m A Celebrity before, they had a good grasp on which banned items might make life on the show a little easier, with many sneaking disallowed items into camp.

What at least one of them was clearly yet to grasp, though, was the fact that the cameras see their every move.

Early on in the latest instalment, Gillian McKeith confided in campmate Helen Flanagan that she’d managed to smuggle almonds and salt into the show via her bra.

When Helen questioned whether she’d get in “get in so much shit” for breaking the rules, the former You Are What You Eat star admitted: “I don’t know.”

Well, Gillian. You do now.

Towards the end of the episode, ew addition Georgia Toffolo returned from the Telegraph with a note from producers.

“Celebrities,” she read out. “There is contraband in camp. You will not get your dinner until you have surrendered all – underlined – the contraband. There is an amnesty bowl in the Telegraph.”

Too much to unpack from this clip. 🤣 The initial shock, Amir and the stone... The BRA! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/WjKFlfKZow — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 27, 2023

“Who’s got something they shouldn’t have?” Carol Vorderman playfully questioned her teammates.

Gillian then owned up to the full extent of her swag, which included mints and teabags, but she wasn’t the only one with something to get off her chest (literally).

Myleene Klass fessed up to sneaking in seasoning to make the jungle meals a little more bearable, with the musician confessing: “It’s the Catholic guilt, I couldn’t lie.”

After that, Paul Burrell then became the third and final campmate to come clean about his contraband.

The first ever All Star series of I’m A Celebrity was pre-recorded last September, meaning there are no public votes, with the returning contestants instead going up against one another in challenges to hold onto their places in camp.