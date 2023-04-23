Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley David M. Benett via Getty Images

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton has dug out an old tweet from girlfriend Stacey Dooley that showed he had caught her eye long before they ever crossed paths.

Kevin and Stacey were partnered together on Strictly’s 16th series back in 2018, going on to win the Glitterball Trophy together.

Since then, the pair have embarked on a romantic relationship, and welcomed their first child earlier this year.

Clearly feeling nostalgic as Strictly announced the professional line-up for this year’s series, Kevin revealed he’d unearthed an old tweet from Stacey that she posted during his first ever appearance on the show in 2013.

“OMG that new guy,” the tweet supposedly read, alongside some embarrassed-looking emojis. “I likey! God I love Strictly!”

“As the Strictly pros are announced today I’m just gonna leave this here again from [Stacey’s] Twitter in 2013,” Kevin added.

“She knew,” fellow Strictly alum Aljaž Škorjanec commented, while judge Motsi Mabuse wrote: “Love at first sight.”

Even Stacey herself shared a string of skull emojis under the post.

However, some fans also jokingly pointed out that as Stacey didn’t comment, it could well be she was referring to Aljaž, who also joined Strictly on the same night as Kevin.

Aljaž and Kevin both joined Strictly in 2013 Steve Thorne via Getty Images

In January 2023, Stacey revealed that she and Kevin had become parents to a baby girl, who they named Minnie.

