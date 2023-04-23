Strictly Come Dancing Champion Hamza Yassin Lands First Major TV Project Since Winning Show

Hamza Yassin Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing champion Hamza Yassin has revealed his first major new project since winning the BBC dance show last year.

Hamza triumphed in the 2022 Strictly final alongside his professional partner Jowita Przystał, which marked the first time the Polish performer had been given a celebrity partner on the show.

It’s now been revealed that the nature presenter and camera-man had landed his first big project since his Strictly victory, and is set to front a one-hour nature documentary.

Hamza’s Birds of Prey will see the presenter travelling around the UK in the aim of catching his “top 10” birds on film.

Hamza's Couple's Choice dance was undoubtedly a high point of last year's Strictly Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Prior to Strictly, Hamza was best known for his work on the CBeebies show Let’s Go For A Walk, and also contributed to the recent David Attenborough series Wild Isles about Britain’s natural world.

“All my life I have had a passion for birds of prey, so this documentary film is a dream come true for me,” Hamza said of his newest venture.

“It’s an opportunity to share more of the joy I experienced on Wild Isles whilst I film my top 10 of Britain’s birds of prey.”

Hamza dancing with his professional partner Jowita Przystal Guy Levy via PA Media

Ahead of the Strictly final last year, Hamza admitted to HuffPost UK he was experiencing “culture shock” as someone not used to being in the limelight.

He explained: “I live in the West coast of Scotland, I normally work in very small groups where there’ll be four of us on location.

