Stacey Dooley And Kevin Clifton Announce Arrival Of First Baby And Reveal Sweet Name

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have welcomed their first child together, announcing her arrival on social media.

In matching social media posts, the pair – who got together after winning the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing – revealed Stacey had given birth to a baby girl who they have called Minnie.

Sharing a picture of an envelope addressed to “Minnie’s parents”, Stacey wrote: “Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece!

“I’m COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x.”

Kevin wrote: “Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.

“So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie , Love u Stace x.”

Stacey and Kevin were congratulated by a host of their fellow former Strictly stars.

Presenter Claudia Winkleman commented: “Sending you three SO MUCH LOVE. Congratulations.”

Fellow 2018 finalist Ashley Roberts also said: “Yay!!!! Congrats! Welcome Miss Minnie.”

Stacey and Kevin have been dating since 2019, after lifting the Glitterball trophy together.

They announced they were expecting their first child together back in August.

Kevin was previously married to fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hauer, but the couple split in 2018.

The dancer quit Strictly following the 2019 series, going on to star in stage productions of Rock Of Ages and Strictly Ballroom The Musical.