Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton pictured in April Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Stacey Dooley has announced she and partner Kevin Clifton are expecting their first child together.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion, who began dating former professional dancer Kevin after they won the 2018 series of the BBC ballroom show, shared the news with her social media followers on Friday.

Stacey posted a picture cradling her bump on Instagram, writing: “Gaaaaaaang….. We are having a baby! So bloody delighted.

’Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu. (Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had my tits done in LA I’m gonna scream) Here goessssssss.”

Kevin replied with a love heart emoji, writing: “Love you.”

The couple were congratulated by a number of their former Strictly co-stars.

Oti Mabuse wrote: “Staceyyyyyyyyy. CONGRATULATIONS YOU TWO @keviclifton creating second generation of pro dancers now.”

Graziano Di Prima commented: “Whaaaaaaatttt?!!! OMG SO HAPPY FOR YOUUUUU.”

Stacey and Kevin have been dating since 2019, after lifting the Glitterball trophy together.

Kevin was previously married to fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hauer, but the couple split in 2018.