Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best Ricky Darko/ITV

AJ Odudu and Will Best have been officially confirmed as the new presenters of Big Brother.

The pair will helm the forthcoming ITV2 reboot of the classic reality show, which is set to launch in the autumn.

In a statement, former Strictly Come Dancing star AJ, who has long been linked to the main presenting role, said: “I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn’t be happier.

“Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour – and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Will, who is best known for presenting Channel 4′s teen strand T4, added: “I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can’t wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”

AJ and Will, please come to the diary room 👁️



Meet your brand new Big Brother hosts!



Coming soon to ITV2 and ITVX @AJOdudu @iamwillbest @bbuk pic.twitter.com/MsShHMgGhS — ITVX (@ITVX) April 25, 2023

AJ previously co-hosted the Bit On The Side spin-off alongside Rylan Clark for one series in 2013.

She and Will will also be hosting a new as-of-yet untitled nightly Big Brother companion show for ITV.

Will Best Ash Knotek/Shutterstock

Davina McCall was the original host of Big Brother, fronting all 11 series on its years on Channel 4, before former BB2 winner Brian Dowling and later Emma Willis served as hosts during its years on Channel 5.

It was announced last August that ITV had secured the rights to revive the show, which is set to return to screens in the autumn – five years after its last series aired on C5.

Back in March, ITV boss Kevin Lygo also said his vision was for the reboot of Big Brother to be “intelligent” and “upmarket”.

He said: “The key to Big Brother is to keep it like it was in its golden period, to have it more interesting, intelligent, upmarket, etcetera, than other reality shows.”

In the original reboot announcement, ITV2 controller Paul Mortimer promised a “refreshed, contemporary new series” that retained “all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round”.

These are already confirmed to include nominations and live evictions.