Alan Carr's DNA Journey Gaffe Involving His Dog Bev Could Not Be More Alan Carr

Alan Carr nearly made a shock doggy discovery after a gaffe while preparing for his and Amanda Holden’s episode of DNA Journey. The telly pals are set to explore their family history in the latest episode of ITV’s ancestry show, but there was an incident involving Alan’s dog Bev that threatened to eclipse anything else on the show. The comedian has admitted that he thought it would be revealed he is related to a dog, after his pooch managed to get hold of his DNA testing kit and covered it in saliva.

Lia Toby via Getty Images Alan Carr

In scenes from the episode (via The Mirror), Alan explains: “It fell on the floor and Bev bit it for a second. “I was really worried I was going to end up at some kennel club.” Alan who has previously co-hosted Channel 4′s coverage of Crufts, added: “When we turned up at Crufts, I was a little surprised to meet my family.” Amanda joked: “I thought you were going to be traced back to a wolf – or related to Kevin Costner in Dances With Wolves.”

Kieron McCarron/ITV Alan is teaming up with Amanda Holden on DNA Journey