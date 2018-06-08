His death was first reported by TMZ, with his manager, Greg Meyer, later confirmed the news.

The ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ star was found dead at the Los Angeles home on Wednesday evening.

Paying tribute to his client, Greg said in a statement: “He was a great guy who was very funny and engaging as well as a very talented actor. He was also an expert equestrian horse trainer.”

His agent, Annette Walsh, revealed: “I’ll personally miss knowing Alan isn’t sharing the planet with us any longer, despite the miles between L.A. and Dublin, Alan was only ever a phone call away.”

His cause of death has not yet been revealed, but it is not being treated as suspicious. An autopsy is due to take place at a later date.

Alan was best known for playing Hugh in the sixth and seventh seasons of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’.

He played various minor characters on TV shows in the 1990s, but became a household name in Ireland when he played Keith McGrath in Irish soap ‘Fair City’.

Alan’s ‘Son’s Of Anarchy’ co-star Tim V Murphy was among the first to pay tribute, writing: “My good friend Alan O’Neill died today....we worked together on The Sons Of Anarchy...my condolences to his family @SonsofAnarchy.”