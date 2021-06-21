Life

Alcohol Delivery: The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals On Whisky, Beer, Gin And More

Looking to stock up your fridge? We've scoured to find deals across wine, beer, gin, whisky, rum, and more.

The last place you’d probably think to stock up on booze is on Amazon, but hey, we live and we learn. Not only is it an easier way to buy alcohol (you don’t have to lug crates home from the shops, after all), you can also save a lot with the deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

There’s so much choice, from blended whisky to gin, as well as large mixed craft beer sets and boxes of wine. If you’re planning a post-pandemic get-together with family and friends – perhaps after July 19 – it might be worth stocking up on drinks now, and get them at a cheaper price.

We’ve scoured through the deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021 to find the best alcohol purchases to fill up that empty fridge.

1
Get a bottle of this delicious Scotch whisky at 45% off
Amazon
The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 70cl, now £19.99 (was £36.59)
2
Ciroc's 70cl of vodka is 31% off – and style in a bottle.
Amazon
Ciroc vodka 0.7L, now £25 (was £35.99)
3
This popular and award winning spiced gin has 25% off
Amazon
Opihr London Dry Spiced Gin - Far East Edition, now £19.49 (was £26)
4
Red wine fans can get six bottles of Shiraz at 33% off
Amazon
McGuigan Black Label Shiraz, 75cl (case of 6) 2019/2020, now £30 (was £44.66)
5
This Scottish-distilled and flavoured gin is nearly 30% off
Amazon
Edinburgh Gin Bramble and Honey Flavoured Gin 70cl, now £19.99 (was £28)
6
Get 41% off this blended Scotch whisky
Amazon
Johnnie Walker Double Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky 70cl, now £25 (was £42.50)
7
This bottle of Vermouth has 32% off
Amazon
Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth, 100cl, now £26.44 (was £38.78)
8
This whole delicious beer and snacks hamper is 40% off
Amazon
Craft beer and snacks hamper gift, now £20.30 (was £34)
9
Six bottles of Malbec for 45% off, yes please.
Amazon
Rutas de Cafayate Malbec, 75cl – case of 6, now £32.99 (was £60)
10
This six-case of Leffe beer has 28% off
Amazon
Leffe Ruby Belgian Abbey Beer, 6 x 750ml, now £14.49 (was £20)
11
Espresso martini? This liqueur has 40% off
Amazon
Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, 70cl, now £23.99 (was £39.99)
12
This award-winning tequila has more than 20% off.
Amazon
Cazcabel Reposado Tequila, 70cl, now £20.99 (was £27.99)
13
Get nearly 30% off this bottle of black barrel rum
Amazon
Mount Gay Barbados Rum, Black Barrel Double Cask Blend, 70cl, now £26.99 (was £37)
14
Small-batch Irish whiskey at nearly 25% off
Amazon
Hinch Distillery Small Batch Irish Whiskey, 70cl, now £26.99 (was £33.95)
15
Sipsmith fan? Get their orange-flavoured gin for 26% off
Amazon
Sipsmith Orange and Cacao, 50cl, now £18.50 (was £25)
16
Love Sauv Blanc? These 6 bottles have 28% off
Amazon
Kiwi Cuvée white wine – 6 x 75cl, now £30.30 (was £41.94)
17
Rum is the spirit of the summer and This bottle has 29% off
Amazon
Cut Smoked Rum, 70cl, now £17.99 (was £25.50)
18
Buy a whisky gift back for 43% off
Amazon
Shackleton Blended Malt Scotch Whisky gift pack, 70cl, now £20 (was £35)
