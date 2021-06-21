We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

The last place you’d probably think to stock up on booze is on Amazon, but hey, we live and we learn. Not only is it an easier way to buy alcohol (you don’t have to lug crates home from the shops, after all), you can also save a lot with the deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

There’s so much choice, from blended whisky to gin, as well as large mixed craft beer sets and boxes of wine. If you’re planning a post-pandemic get-together with family and friends – perhaps after July 19 – it might be worth stocking up on drinks now, and get them at a cheaper price.

We’ve scoured through the deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021 to find the best alcohol purchases to fill up that empty fridge.

