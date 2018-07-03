Police investigating the death of a six-year-old girl whose body was found in woodland on an island are urging anyone who helped in the search to contact them.

Alesha MacPhail, from Rothesay on the Isle of Bute, was reported missing at 6.25am on Monday.

The body of a young girl was found in woodland on the site of a former hotel in Ardbeg Road by a member of the public at around 9am.

Formal identification is yet to take place but it is believed to be that of Alesha.

Police are treating the death as unexplained and have launched a major investigation.

Many local people helped search for the missing child on Monday and police urged anyone who helped to speak to officers.

Speaking outside Dumbarton Police Station on Monday evening, Detective Superintendent Stuart Houston, from Police Scotland’s major investigation teams, said: “A number of people through social media were alerted to this missing child and came to assist in the area.

“I would really like those that have not spoken to the police to come forward so we can establish who was in the area and they may have critical information of what has taken place.”