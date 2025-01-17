Claudia Winkleman with the cast of The Traitors 2025 BBC / Studio Lambert

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Thursday’s edition of The Traitors.

Former Traitors contestant Alex Oleksy has finally spoken out about rumours he had existing links with some of his fellow competitors.

Ever since Diane’s immediately-iconic declaration that “Ross is” her son during last year’s season, Traitors fans have been theorising about whether any of this series’ contestants may already know one another outside of the castle (aside, of course, from the pair of sisters eliminated in the second week of the series).

One popular theory among viewers has pointed to a supposed family link between Alex and fellow contender Lisa, mostly based on the fact they cared so much for one another, and bore something of a resemblance.

Speculation was also rife when fans spotted that Alex’s social media accounts were private, which some felt could be to hide his prior connection to other members of the cast.

During his interview on Thursday’s edition of The Traitors Uncloaked, which aired after his banishment, Alex was put on the spot about whether there was any truth to the rumours.

The true nature of Alex and Lisa's relationship has led to lots of speculation among fans of The Traitors BBC

“There have been some rumours going around that Lisa is your mum or mother-in-law,” host Ed Gamble claimed, which Alex has finally insisted is not the case.

He quipped that even his sister texted him once the show was up and running to say: “Why do you look more like the priest on The Traitors than our mum?”

“And it’s so true!” he continued. “I looked and I was like, ‘there’s been a swap in the hospital somewhere’. We need a DNA test done now!”

In fact, Alex revealed that he and Lisa grew so close on the show that she was even a guest at his wedding in September – and so was Linda.

However, because The Traitors hadn’t aired yet, the trio had to keep secret how they knew one another, instead claiming they met on a holiday in Scotland (which, to be fair, is kind of true).

“I was like ‘Linda, don’t spoil this one, come on!’,” Alex joked.

With Alex and Linda now gone from the show, Lisa’s time may be at an end too, after traitors Minah and new recruit Charlotte put her on the chopping block, alongside Joe and Jake.

Find out which one of them has actually been “murdered” in Friday’s edition of The Traitors, airing at 9pm on BBC One.