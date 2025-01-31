Alexander From The Traitors' Reaction To Everyone's Thirst Posts Is Just So Him

Alexander's personal story inspired a wave of donations to Mencap. Paul Chappells/BBC/Studio Lambert

The Traitors finalist Alexander Dragonetti has responded to the wave of admiration that’s come his way since appearing on the reality show.

Ever since his debut in the first episode of the Bafta-winning reality show, Alexander has become something of a heartthrob among viewers, which only intensified as the weeks wore on.

By the time last week’s final rolled around, a quick search for the former diplomat’s name on social media brought up all manner of thirst posts – which he was asked about during a recent interview with Cosmopolitan.

Responding to one specific post on X which described him as having “rom-com energy”, Alexander quipped: “I don’t really feel like it’s my decision whether I have rom-com energy, I suppose, I’ll leave that for others to judge.”

He was later presented with a second post, in which someone remarked they were only tuning in to see him, prompting a question about how it feels to have “everyone thirsting over you”.

“Surprising,” he responded, before – ever the diplomat – adding simply: “Thank you for the support. It has been absolutely brilliant. It has just made this whole thing so much more fun, and so much more enjoyable. I am enormously grateful for all the support.”

Alexander then disclosed that he is single, remarking: “No further comment.”

Since The Traitors came to an end, Alexander has been in the headlines thanks to fans of his making waves of donations to the learning disability charity Mencap.

When the finale aired, it emerged that Alexander was competing in the hopes of donating his prize money to Mencap, who helped his family while his brother – who had a global developmental delay and autism – was still alive.