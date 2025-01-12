Claudia Winkleman with the cast of The Traitors 2025 BBC / Studio Lambert

If the current series of The Traitors feels like it’s going a little too quickly for your liking, it’s worth keeping in mind that we’re getting a double whammy of the Bafta-winning reality show in 2025.

Later this year, the iconic castle will reopen its doors for the first ever celebrity series, which will see a host of famous faces trying their hand at the game that’s had viewers gripped for the past few years.

Advertisement

When this new version of The Traitors was first rumoured to be in the works last year, it was reported that producers would be aiming high when it came to the casting process, in the hopes of snagging more impressive names than your typical celebrity reality show.

And while the famous Faithfuls and Traitors are yet to be confirmed, the rumoured names that have already been reported to be in consideration would certainly suggest that this is the case.

Here are all the celebs that have been tipped to be heading into The Traitors later this year…

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry has remained tight-lipped on rumours about him appearing on The Traitors via Associated Press

Advertisement

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman has long named Stephen Fry as one of her top picks to appear on a celebrity version of the reality show – and it looks like she might have got her wish.

Just weeks after the new version of The Traitors was confirmed to be going ahead, The Sun reported that Stephen had informally already “agreed” to take part in the show.

While Stephen himself has kept schtum about the rumours, he quipped to Lorraine Kelly: “I regard [The Traitors] not as [reality TV], but a game, and I do like games. So should I be asked, who knows?”

Advertisement

Bob Mortimer

Bob Mortimer has been upfront about his hopes to sign up for The Traitors Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

British comedy legend Bob Mortimer has made no secret of the fact that he’s a fan of The Traitors, even going as far as saying in September 2024 that it would be “the only show of its kind on TV that I would agree to get involved with”.

“Definitely count me in, I’d love to do it,” he told The Mirror.

The tabloid also cited a supposed “insider” who claimed that Bob would be “comedy cold” on the show, and would be “getting a call, for sure” after expressing interest.

Advertisement

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith on stage at Glastonbury last year via Associated Press

The Mirror claimed in October that Brit Award-winning singer Paloma Faith had joined the line-up for the star-studded reality show.

Quoting an undisclosed “source”, the newspaper reported that the Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer would be game to be either a Faithful or a Traitor during her time in the castle, and “should be able to spot people bluffing a mile off”.

Advertisement

Alan Carr

Alan Carr is a friend of Paloma Faith's – and both stars have been rumoured for the celebrity version of The Traitors via Associated Press

While Alan Carr is no stranger to reality telly, judging on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream and The Masked Singer and presenting Interior Design Masters, Celebrity Traitors could mark his first time as a contestant.

The Sun published a story in November claiming the beloved stand-up comic had entered “final talks” to join the line-up of The Traitors.

Advertisement

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox has been tipped to make her first foray into reality TV on The Traitors via Associated Press

According to The Sun, this could be the year that the Emmy nominee’s hopes come true, claiming in February 2024 that Courteney was being “lined up” as an early signing for the show.

Advertisement

Clare Balding

Clare Balding in the Loose Women studio last year Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The Sun reported in October 2024 that Clare Balding had agreed to take part in the celebrity edition of The Traitors, having previously turned down “several” reality TV offers in past years.

According to the tabloid’s “sources”, the BBC Sport presenter was swayed by the “guile and cunning” required to succeed in The Traitors.

Advertisement

She previously appeared on a celebrity version of The Apprentice for charity, and has contributed to Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her wife Alice Arnold.

Richard Osman

The tables could be about to turn on Richard Osman via Associated Press

Advertisement

The former Pointless star and author of the Thursday Murder Club series was named by the tabloid as a “frontrunner” for the show, who producers have close to the top of their wishlists when it comes to casting.

Jennifer Saunders

Jennifer Saunders previously sent up The Traitors in a Comic Relief sketch via Associated Press

In The Sun’s initial report about Alan Carr, Jennifer Saunders was named as a potential cast member, with producers apparently hoping that the addition of comedians could balance some of their more “sensible” signings.

Advertisement

Jennifer does actually already have a connection to The Traitors, after reuniting with her comedy partner Dawn French for a Comic Relief sketch based on the reality show back in 2022.

Tom Daley

Tom Daley at Paris Fashion Week in September 2024 via Associated Press

Fans have been speculating about what Tom Daley would have next on his agenda now he’s officially retired from diving – and it seems we have an answer.

Advertisement

To kickstart the next phase of his media career, the gold medallist was reported by The Sun to be in “final talks” about appearing on The Traitors back in October.

Robert Peston

Robert Peston in October 2024 Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

Another somewhat unlikely pick for a celeb reality show, ITV’s political editor Robert Peston is also on the BBC show’s hitlist.

Advertisement

The Sun claimed in October that Peston’s booking was an indicator that the cast of Celebrity Traitors “won’t be reality stars and the usual faces”.

Charlie and Daisy May Cooper

Daisy May and Charlie Cooper pictured at a preview of their show This Country in January 2020 Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Over the past three seasons, The Traitors has been known for signing up pairings – both public and secret – and this year’s has been no exception.

Advertisement

When putting together the cast of the celebrity edition, bosses are reportedly hoping to continue the pattern, by approaching duos in various forms.

Apparently, comedian Daisy May Cooper and her brother Charlie – with whom she co-wrote and stars in This Country – have said yes to the show, which will give them something of an edge over their competitors (as reported by The Sun).

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer at the Pride Of Britain Awards in 2021 via Associated Press

Advertisement

This is one rumour we desperately need to be true.

Fresh from his scene-stealing appearance in the Disney+ drama Rivals, former EastEnders star Danny Dyer is apparently another name on the Celebrity Traitors team’s hitlist.

Danny has turned down plenty of reality shows in the past, with The Sun claiming that bosses are “doing everything they can to get the deal over the line”.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay at Paris Fashion Week in 2021 via Associated Press

Advertisement

Back in September, The Sun named husband-and-wife duo Vernon Kay and Tess Daly as another potential pairing for the celebrity version of The Traitors – particularly noteworthy as Tess has worked with Claudia Winkleman on Strictly Come Dancing for the past decade.

Although Vernon ruled out the rumours during his Radio 2 show in November, fellow presenter Gabby Logan pointed out that’s exactly what he would say if he were a Traitor.

“Well, who knows?” he responded. Cryptic…

Jonathan Ross

Jonathan Ross has been rumoured to be making a return to the BBC via Associated Press

Advertisement

Jonathan Ross was one of the first big names linked with an appearance on The Traitors over the summer, when The Sun claimed he’d begun “talks” about the show.

If he were to say yes, it would mark the chat show host’s first major BBC appearance since parting ways with the broadcaster amid the Sachs-gate scandal 15 years ago.

Judy and Andy Murray

Andy Murray and his mum Judy pictured in 2017 BPI/Shutterstock

Advertisement

In September 2024, The Sun published a list of potential duos that could be in the pipeline, including tennis pro Andy Murray and his coach mum, Judy.

However, when the same outlet claimed that Daisy May Cooper would be part of the cast, they also reported that the Wimbledon chap and his mum had turned down the show, as it apparently “wasn’t for them”.

Harry and Jamie Redknapp

Harry and Jamie Redknapp during a joint interview on This Morning in November 2024 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Advertisement

As well as Daisy May and Charlie Cooper, Tess Daly and Vernon Kay and the aforementioned Murrays, The Sun listed Jamie Redknapp and his dad Harry as potential candidates for Celebrity Traitors.

Harry is no stranger to reality TV, after winning I’m A Celebrity back in 2018.

Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy leaving court in 2022 via Associated Press

When The Traitors’ celebrity spin-off was first reported to be moving ahead this time a year ago, The Sun listed a number of stars that were “likely to be a target”.

Advertisement

Among them were both Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, pointing to the “Wagatha Christie” saga as an indicator they could be on producers’ hitlists.

Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker pictured in 2023 via Associated Press

The Sun’s report also named Gary Lineker as a potential sleuth on the celebrity version of The Traitors.

Advertisement

Since then, Gary announced he would be stepping down as host of Match Of The Day in the near future, meaning he could have a lot of time on his hands coming up...

Adam Woodyatt

Adam Woodyatt on Good Morning Britain in April 2023 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Claudia Winkleman has long listed EastEnders OG Adam Woodyatt as one of her dream Traitors cast members – and the man himself is definitely up for it.

Advertisement

After getting swept up in bingeing last year’s series, the soap star wrote on Instagram: “If they ever do a celeb version of Traitors I would walk to Scotland to be part of it!!”

Liz Truss

The Traitors' executive producer has made no secret of his hopes Liz Truss would sign up for the celebrity series via Associated Press

Before the celebrity version was even officially announced, former PM Liz Truss was named as a potential contestant by exec producer Stephen Lambert.

Advertisement

“She’d be great,” he told Deadline. “It’s very important on that show to be able to tell the truth, and also to not tell the truth. And you know, she would be challenged, possibly.”

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais at a screening of his award-winning Netflix show After Life via Associated Press

Ricky Gervais was one of the earliest names linked with a possible appearance on Celebrity Traitors, but he quickly shot down the suggestion.

Advertisement

“I love the show and I’m very flattered, but it won’t happen,” he insisted. “I’m too busy and there’s no way they could afford me.”

Now into its third season, The Traitors UK will get its first celebrity edition later this year BBC/South Pacific Pictures & All3Media International

For now, it’s worth keeping in mind that these names are all only rumours, with a BBC spokesperson previously saying: “The Traitors is a game that includes lies and deception, thus it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun.”

Advertisement

The BBC’s head of unscripted programming Kate Phillips said in August that the team had already begun speaking to “presenters, actors and experts”.

She added: “They all think they can play the game. That’s the joy of the format.

“I’m really looking forward to celebrities making huge mistakes and falling on their swords. I think it will be great fun.”

Before all that, though, the regular series of The Traitors continues on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights at 9pm on BBC One.