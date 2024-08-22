The Traitors News We've All Been Waiting For Has Finally Been Announced

She's ba-ack! BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

The BBC has issued some exciting updates about the future of The Traitors.

Not only was a fourth series of the hit reality show announced on Thursday afternoon (before the third has even aired!), but a celebrity edition has finally been confirmed, too.

Mike Cotton of the production company Studio Lambert, who makes The Traitors, enthused: “We are thrilled to be inviting some celebrities into our castle to come and play the game. Seeing famous faces navigate the round table or don the infamous green cloaks will be unmissable TV, and what a double treat for the fans with series four also confirmed too.

“There’s a whole lot of exciting treachery and deception yet to come from the Highlands… Claudia’s going to have to pack some extra knitwear.”

Rumours have been rife for months now about whether the UK edition of The Traitors might get its own star-studded edition, with Deadline reporting back in April that the wheels were already in motion.

The media outlet claimed that filming on the celebrity version of The Traitors would be filmed and air in 2025, with the BBC having now confirmed that shooting will get underway next year.

The Traitors season two winner Harry Clark and Claudia Winkleman BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells

Filming on the third series got underway earlier this year, with producer Stephen Lambert teasing back in May that there’d already been some “amazing twists”.

“It’s quite hard making season three, because the expectations get bigger and bigger,” he shared. But fortunately, I think it’s going well. Touch wood.”