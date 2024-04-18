Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings As A Celebrity Version Of The Traitors Is Reported To Be In The Works

The Traitors gripped the nation when it arrived on screens back in 2022, and managed it again when season two aired earlier in the year.
It now looks like a UK celebrity version might be on the cards.
According to Deadline, talks are currently in progress about introducing celebs to the reality show format, which sees contestants from all walks of life spending time in a Scottish castle with the aim of weeding out “Traitors” from “Faithfuls” for a hefty cash prize.
Several unnamed “sources” have told the US media publication that an agreement is close between Studio Lambert – the production company behind the show – and the BBC.
If all goes ahead, the first celebrity series will reportedly film and air in 2025, after which season three of the regular version of The Traitors will have already been shown.
Host Claudia Winkleman is also tipped to present the celebrity version. Because both seasons of The Traitors have found fans in A-list celebrities, Deadline has been told that the BBC has high ambitions for recruits.
As the word began to spread online, many fans were open to the prospect of a celebrity version if the show can secure a strong cast and maintain its tried and tested formula.
Some even began sharing their predictions and wishlists for the BBC’s star-studded line-up.
Though others were less convinced, and expressed their worries a celeb version would ruin the unique appeal of The Traitors altogether.
The American incarnation of The Traitors is presented by Alan Cumming, and incorporates famous contestants, with previous participants including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, former speaker of the house John Bercow and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.