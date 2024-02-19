This Clip Of Danny Jones' Six-Year-Old Reacting To His Masked Singer Reveal Is Almost Too Cute

No matter how many times we see it, a celebrity’s child reacting to them being unmasked on The Masked Singer never fails to raise a smile from us.
Over the weekend, McFly musician Danny Jones was crowned the latest champion of the weird and wonderful ITV singing contest, after performing for the last eight weeks under the guise of Piranha.
After Danny’s dramatic unmasking, he and his wife Georgia Horsley shared an adorable clip of his six-year-old son Alfie reacting to the moment – and it’s fair to say he definitely didn’t see it coming.
“To be fair this was my reaction too,” Masked Singer host Joel Dommett joked, while Busted star (and fellow Masked Singer champ) Charlie Simpson added: “Yes mate! Congrats!!”
As well as Danny, the Masked Singer finale also saw runner-up Bigfoot being unveiled as The Last Leg host Alex Brooker, while two-time Brit Award winner Lemar was revealed to have been performing as Cricket.
Other stars to have competed in the latest series of The Masked Singer include music legend Dionne Warwick, daytime staple Lorraine Kelly, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas and I Think We’re Alone Now singer Tiffany.
But Danny is far from the only star to have surprised their kids with their Masked Singer reveals.
In the past, TV presenter Denise Van Outen, chart-topping singer Aston Merrygold and actor Martine McCutcheon have all posted similarly-adorable clips on social media – although when comedian Katherine Ryan tried it, she didn’t exactly get the reaction she was hoping for.
Similarly, Roman Kemp had a big reaction when he found out his parents Martin and Shirley had taken part in The Masked Singer as the show’s first ever double act.