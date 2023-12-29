Davina McCall Admits To 'Storming Off' Masked Singer Set After This 'Embarrassing' Incident

The Masked Singer star Davina McCall Kieron McCarron/ITV

Davina McCall has revealed she was so shocked by one of the reveals on the new series of The Masked Singer that she had to leave the set.

TV’s most chaotic guessing game is returning for a fifth series, which launches on Saturday night.

Ahead of the new season, Davina revealed that over the course of the series, a celebrity that all of the panel knew personally was unmasked, although none of them managed to work out the mysterious star’s identity.

“The funny thing was that all of us have met this one character. We were kicking ourselves,” she told The Sun.

“They did very, very, very well in fooling us all. We all should have got them, all of us. No excuses, really.”

Davina added: “I couldn’t help myself storming off when I saw who the person was. There have been many people on the show who I have met in passing, but this was a real friend, someone I have known for years.

“It’s embarrassing. It was the greatest surprise I’ve ever had.”

Airfryer, Bubble Tea and Eiffel Tower are among the characters competing on the new series of The Masked Singer ITV

Masked Singer star Jonathan Ross suffered a similar embarrassment earlier this year, when one of his personal friends was unmasked right in front of him.

“That was slightly embarrassing, because I didn’t get them right,” he said of the mystery celeb, later revealed to be comedian Katherine Ryan.

“I know this person socially and I’m in touch with this person via text quite a lot and all that kind of thing.

“After the show I texted them and had a chat with them, so that’s embarrassing. It’s the first time it’s happened to me on the show.”

He later insisted: “In my defence, I think we all should have got this person.”