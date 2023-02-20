James Arthur performing in 2018 Frank Hoensch via Getty Images

It seems former X Factor champion James Arthur had cause for celebration on Saturday night when ITV aired the finale of this year’s Masked Singer.

Not because he was determined to find out who was under Fawn, Phoenix and Rhino’s disguises, but because he was apparently sick of speculation that he was secretly competing on the show.

“Fuck me I can’t wait till everybody stops blowing my phone up every Saturday thinking I’m on telly singing dressed as a rhino,” he tweeted over the weekend.

When Rhino was eventually crowned the winner of The Masked Singer, and Busted star Charlie Simpson was revealed to be under the mask, the Impossible singer continued: “Charlie Simpson, I’d know that voice anywhere. One of the best out there… now everyone piss off and leave me alone.”

He quickly added: “Honoured to be compared to Charlie Simpson by the way. It’s about time he got the recognition he deserves.”

James isn’t the only star who found it a little tiresome to be at the centre of Masked Singer speculation.

Back during the ITV show’s very first run in 2020, many fans speculated that Kym Marsh was under Fox’s shiny costume.

“I cannot wait for this to be over!!” she tweeted at the time. “It’s NOT me!!!”

Charlie became the first male celebrity to win a series of The Masked Singer UK over the weekend, following on from previous champions Nicola Roberts, Joss Stone and Natalie Imbruglia.