The Masked Singer Unveils New Cast Of Characters – Including Its Most Unusual Costumes Yet

The Masked Singer stars Mo Giligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross ITV

The Eiffel Tower is standing proudly next to its new pals – an airfryer, a chicken in Ancient Roman garb and an enormous hard-boiled egg – while a tropical storm appears to have come to life and is belting out a power ballad.

It can only mean one thing… The Masked Singer is back. And it’s as wild as ever.

On Sunday evening, the 12 characters who’ll be competing in the new series of the most chaotic talent show on TV were unveiled, and it’s safe to say that they’re as imaginative as ever.

Among the new costumes are the usual cuddly animal outfits like Owl, Cricket, Rat and Chicken Caesar (brilliant), but there are also some slightly more unusual creations this time around.

The Masked Singer is back with a brand new cast of weird and wonderful costumes ITV

These include Airfryer, Maypole, Dippy Egg and Weather, while Bigfoot, Eiffel Tower, Piranha and – wait for it – Bubble Tea complete the new line-up.

Dippy Egg and Weather are among this year's more unusual creations ITV

Joel said: “Honestly, they are the best costumes ever. If they don’t make you smile, well, get out! Air Fryer is unbelievably silly.

“It’s so liberating to be a part of a show where first of all, people really enjoy it and also from my point of view, any idea I have, it’s fair game.”

He added: “It’s the best job ever.”

ITV has also confirmed the new series will begin on Saturday 30 December at 7pm, when the new cast of disguised celebrities will be put through their paces.