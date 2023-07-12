Davina McCall Reveals How Jonathan Ross Tried To Stop Potential Pay Gap In Its Tracks

Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross on The Masked Singer ITV

Davina McCall has revealed how her The Masked Singer co-star Jonathan Ross opened up about his wage to make sure that they received pay parity.

When the former Big Brother host learned that she’d landed a spot on the show’s panel, chat show host Jonathan phoned her up to tell her his salary, to prevent a possible gender pay gap.

“When I got my job, Jonathan called me and said: ‘This is what I’m being paid,’” Davina told The Sun.

He then told her: “I think you and I should get paid the same amount.”

Davina went on to explain that “there wasn’t” a big difference between their salaries in the end, “but [Jonathan] wanted to make sure there wasn’t and I love him for that”.

Continuing her praise for her colleague, she also hailed him as “the nicest man and an ally of women”.

Jonathan wasn’t the only one of the Masked Singer panellists to receive praise from Davina, who also addressed her friendship with Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora.

“Oh my God, I love those guys,” he said. “I love Mo and I send him constant photos of otters. We love otters. Rita, I love. I send her messages.”

The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross Vincent Dolman/Shutterstock

She also hinted that her return for another round of ITV’s chaotic musical guessing game is “certainly on the cards”, but before then, Davina will have another major role: presenting My Mum, Your Dad, a dating show that’s been branded Love Island for grown-ups.

In the new ITV series, Davina will be on hosting duties as a group of single parents move into a country house retreat to try and find love.

Each of them has been nominated by their grown-up children, who’ll be watching their journey from a “surveillance room”, according to the broadcaster, and will “get the opportunity to play matchmaker and decide their mum or dad’s dating fate”.