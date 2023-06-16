Davina McCall, Ian Wright and Ken Bruce Getty

Davina McCall, Ian Wright and Ken Bruce are among the famous faces who have been recognised in the King’s first Birthday Honours List.

Other well known recipients who have been named on the extensive list – which celebrates the work of individuals across across a range of industries, charities and services – include Vogue editor Anna Wintour, actor Celia Imrie and Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure.

Former Big Brother presenter Davina has been made an MBE for her work as a both a broadcaster and campaigner, working to improve women’s and healthcare professionals’ understanding of the menopause.

The same honour was bestowed upon former Radio 2 DJ Ken, who left the BBC in the spring after 40 years to join Greatest Hits Radio.

Former England and Arsenal footballer and Match Of The Day pundit Ian receives an OBE for services to charity and Association Football.

Vicky has been made an MBE for her groundbreaking dementia campaigning, where she’s shone a light on the positive impact of music therapy on dementia-sufferers.

Anna Wintour, Celia Imrie and Vicky McClure

Veteran actor Celia has been given a CBE for her services to drama.

Meanwhile, Anna Wintour, who has edited the US edition of fashion magazine Vogue since 1988, receives the highest honour of Companions of Honour for her services to fashion and publishing, having already been made a Dame in 2017.