Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper Kate Green via Getty Images

Joel Dommett has revealed there was one celebrity he’d already told about his wife Hannah Cooper’s pregnancy before he’d even shared the news with his mum.

The Masked Singer host and his wife are currently expecting their first child, with the couple sharing the news on Instagram last week.

Advertisement

Appearing on Loose Women on Monday, Joel shared the story of how he found out Hannah was pregnant – and how it resulted in him telling his Masked Singer co-star Davina McCall before anyone else.

He recalled: “We found out – I was about to be on Radio 2 with Davina McCall, and we were about to go out that night with Davina.

“Hannah sent me a message saying, “I’m pregnant.” I said, ‘Oh my God!’ And then Davina walked in and I was like… Ahhh! She’s like, ‘What’s wrong?’ I’m like, ‘Hannah’s pregnant!’

“So Davina was the first person that found out. I told Davina before I told my mum!”

Davina McCall David M. Benett via Getty Images

Advertisement

Hannah shared a humorous post announcing her pregnancy on Wednesday.

Sharing a strip of photobooth pictures, in which she is seen with a baby bump, Hannah wrote: “Does anyone know how to change a nappy? Because Joel has shit himself.”

Davina was among those who commented on her post, writing: “Yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!! You guys are going to be the BEST parents !!! Me and @mdlondon r available for babysitting.”