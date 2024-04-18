The Most Wholesome Show Of Last Year Is Back For A New Series

The Piano stars Mika, Claudia Winkleman and Lang Lang Channel 4

Get ready to feel all warm and fuzzy inside, because Channel 4’s hit reality show The Piano is back for a second season – and sooner than you think.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Piano sets out to find the best amateur pianists from across the UK.

The first series saw contestants performing on public pianos in spots across the UK, London’s St Pancras to train stations in Glasgow, Leeds and Birmingham.

It quickly became a hit with viewers and even landed a Bafta nomination in the public-voted Memorable Moment category.

The first season was followed by a festive special called The Piano At Christmas, but now season two is officially set to return.

And fans don’t have long to wait at all, as the new episodes of The Piano will begin airing on Sunday 28 April at 9pm on Channel 4.

This is the incredible moment Lucy, a 13-year-old who is blind and neurodiverse, played a highly-complex Chopin piece, leaving @MikaSounds and @Lang_Lang speechless.



The Piano, presented by @ClaudiaWinkle, starts tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.



Stream Free on All 4. #ThePiano pic.twitter.com/09YFNM2tOh — Channel 4 (@Channel4) February 15, 2023

The new season will see The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia back on hosting duties, with judges Mika and Lang Lang also set to return.

And once again, the pianists will be competing for the chance to show off their skills at the Royal Albert Hall.

There will also be seven episodes this time around, instead of five. And there’s more good news, as a third season has already been commissioned and is expected to arrive in 2025.

Season one winner Lucy Illingworth, who is blind and neurodiverse, stole the show last year when she performed a highly complex Chopin piece, leaving the judges totally speechless and viewers in tears.

The moving TV moment became Bafta nominated, ahead of the ceremony taking place on 12 May.

“In a world full of wannabes seeking their moment in the limelight, The Piano was a breath of fresh air,” said Ian Katz, Channel 4′s chief creative officer, when the renewal was announced (per Radio Times).