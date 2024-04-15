Doctor Who Bosses Finally Set The Record Straight On New Companion Speculation

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

The team behind Doctor Who has set the record straight amid reports of changes to the show’s cast.

Following his official debut in last year’s Christmas special, Ncuti Gatwa will take the lead when the much-loved BBC sci-fi show returns to our screens later this year, with Millie Gibson set to play the Time Lord’s new right-hand woman Ruby Sunday.

However, earlier this year, reports in the tabloid press claimed that Millie would not be returning when the upcoming series ends, alleging she was to be written out and replaced by a new addition, played by Varada Sethu.

The show’s cast and crew had remained tight-lipped about these rumours – but we’re pleased to report that the BBC has now explained what fans should expect.

In fact, for Ncuti’s second season at the helm of Doctor Who, he’ll be joined by Millie and Varada, both of whom will be playing companions of the Doctor.

Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu behind the scenes of Doctor Who James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studio

Varada’s most recent on-screen credits include the Star Wars off-shoot Andor, the BBC black comedy Annika.

She’s also appeared in the films Now You See Me 2, Jurassic World Dominion and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which was adapted by Doctor Who producer Russell T Davies.

Russell enthused: “I first worked with Varada on a BBC production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and it’s a joy to welcome her on board the Tardis.

“Right now in the studio, shooting for 2025, we’ve got Ncuti, Millie and Varada fighting side by side.”

He teased: “We need all three, because the stakes are higher than ever!”

Varada also said: “I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honour to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I’m so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family – because that is what they are – for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home.

“I couldn’t ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is SO much fun!”

