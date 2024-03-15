Finally – The News Doctor Who Fans Have All Been Waiting For Has Landed

IT'S HAPPENING PEOPLE. BBC

Okay, deep breaths Doctor Who fans, we’ve officially got the release date of Ncuti Gawta’s new season.

Yup, we’re pleased to say that the BBC have announced that Doctor Who is set to make an explosive return to our screens on May 11.

And it only gets better, for those of us in the UK, for the first time ever, the Doctor will land with two episodes premiering on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, before arriving on BBC One later that day right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

Who-rovision anyone? (Sorry.)

At the same time, those outside of the UK can watch the Doctor and Ruby on their epic adventures as the TARDIS is set to land on Disney+ where available.

Viewers in the UK will now be able to watch whenever and wherever they choose, with the option to watch from midnight on BBC iPlayer or tune in at primetime on Saturday nights on BBC One.

Early Doctor Who watching? What a time we live in.

The new season of Doctor Who will see Ncuti Gatwa return as the Fifteenth Doctor, alongside Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, it comes after they made their highly acclaimed debut on Christmas Day in The Church on Ruby Road.

Within the upcoming series, audiences will see the Doctor and Ruby travel through time and space on adventures to unknown lands, to the Regency era in England, to outer space worlds and the sixties.

Russell T Davies, Showrunner says: “At last, it’s my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades. Don’t miss a second!”