David Tennant Announced As Host Of New Reality Game Show That’s Being Compared To The Traitors

David Tennant has been announced as the host of a brand new reality TV show called Genius Game.

The Doctor Who actor will front the new ITV show which is “inviting the country’s most brilliant minds” to take part in the “ultimate” challenge for a cash prize.

The series will see contestants participate in never before seen games which have been designed to not only test their intellectual ability, but encourage them to use manipulation to outmanoeuvre opponents.

David will take on the role of The Creator in the eight-part series, which originates from South Korea, guiding players as they navigate the challenges.

It’s already being compared to The Traitors, in which contestants must avoid being exposed as traitors by way of lying and manipulation of their fellow contestants. It’s also following in the footsteps of the mega-hit Squid Game, the South Korean dystopian drama about a series of life or death strategic games for a prize fund, which was also adapted in reality format for the UK.

According to press materials, players will be chosen not just for their “intellectual prowess”, but their social IQ.

Produced by Remarkable Entertainment, the show will challenge players to “deceive, collude and outsmart their opponents” to become the first UK winner of Genius Game.

The Genius first premiered in South Korea in April 2013, running for four seasons until 2015.

“This exciting reality format is designed to keep not just the players but the audience on the edge of their seats with each episode containing compelling gameplay and thrilling twists,” said Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment at ITV. “David Tennant is the perfect ringmaster to preside over this battle of brainpower, teamwork and deception. We’re delighted to be bringing Genius Game to the ITV audience.”