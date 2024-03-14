Bafta 2024 TV Awards: Iconic David Beckham Documentary Moment Among Top Nominations

Nominations include David Beckham's 'Be Honest' moment, the final showdown in Happy Valley and Doctor Who's bi-generation. Netflix/ITV/BBC

The nominees for this year’s most Memorable Moment award at the TV Baftas have been announced.

The P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award is the only award voted for by members of the public, and “honours the impact of television in the UK and its power to entertain, inform and bring the nation together”.

Other moments include Ncuti Gatwa’s unveiling as the fifteenth timelord in Doctor Who and the explosive kitchen showdown between Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) and Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) in the final series of Happy Valley.

The Golden Globe winning Succession has also been nominated for Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) sudden death in season four of the hit HBO show, alongside the powerful episode of The Last of Us that follows Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett).

The final nomination went to Channel 4’s The Piano, recognising the scene where 13-year old Lucy, who is blind and neurodivergent, stunned commuters with a jaw dropping piano performance.

The six nominees are as follows

Beckham – David teases Victoria about her ‘working class’ upbringing

Doctor Who – Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor

Happy Valley – Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown

Succession – Logan Roy’s death

The Last of Us – Bill and Frank’s story

The Piano – 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance

You can watch all the moments and vote here. Voting will close on Tuesday 9 April, and the winner will be announced at the ceremony on Sunday, 12 May.

This year’s nominations were compiled by an independent jury of TV critics, along with TV personality, Love Island star and P&O Cruises brand ambassador Amy Hart.

BAFTA’s Television Committee Chair, Hilary Rosen, said in a statement: “Convening lively debate on the best TV water-cooler moments of 2023 as part of the Memorable Moment jury was a real pleasure – I’m so pleased that the resulting nominations span a great range of budgets, broadcasters and streamers, and genres, demonstrating impact can be achieved in so many creative ways.

“We are so looking forward to seeing the conversations it sparks amongst viewers at home, and who they will award on the night.”

