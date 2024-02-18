Hugh Grant 'Just Won Awards Season' With Hilarious Oompa Loompa Callback At The Baftas

Hugh Grant well and truly stole the show on Baftas night, when he showed up to present the award for Best Director.
Last year, the former Bafta winner played an Oompa Loompa opposite Timothée Chalamet in the musical Willy Wonka origin story Wonka – and has made no secret of the fact that it wasn’t exactly a high-point of his lengthy film career.
During Sunday night’s Bafta ceremony, Hugh introduced the Best Director award while simultaneously sending up his grumpy media persona and his recent big-screen role.
“Oompa Loompa doompity-dee, now the best director categor–y,” a deadpan Hugh began.
“Oompa Loompa doompity-dong, most of these films were frankly too long. Oompa Loompa doompity-dah, but for some reason the nominees are…”
The moment sparked a big reaction on social media:
Last year, Hugh caused a similar stir when he reunited with his former Four Weddings And A Funeral co-star Andie MacDowell to present an award at the Oscars.
Catching the audience off guard, he joked: “Andie’s been wearing [a good moisturiser] for the last 29 years, and I’ve never used one in my life.”
“Still stunning,” he said, gesturing towards the US star, before pointing to himself and remarking: “Basically a scrotum.”
Oppenheimer was the runaway success at this year’s Baftas, picking up five of the 13 awards it was nominated for.
This included Best Picture and Best Director for Christopher Nolan, while cast members Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr also received individual acting wins.
Check out the full list of this year’s Bafta winners here.