Hugh Grant caught the audience at this year’s Oscars off guard with a cheeky remark about his appearance.
The British actor was reunited with his former Four Weddings And A Funeral co-star Andie MacDowell during Sunday night’s ceremony, where they presented the Academy Award for Best Production Design.
Before announcing the winner, Hugh joked that he and Andie had actually been chosen to highlight “the vital importance of using a good moisturiser”.
“Andie’s been wearing one for the last 29 years, and I’ve never used one in my life, he claimed.
“Still stunning,” he said, gesturing towards the US star, before pointing to himself and commenting: “Basically a scrotum.”
The remark was met with a roar of surprised laughter from the Oscars audience – and viewers watching at home seemed pretty tickled too:
For what it’s worth, Hugh, we think you’re still looking pretty great.
After the Paddington star’s off-the-cuff joke, he and Andie announced that Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front was the recipient of the Oscar for Best Production Design.
Earlier in the night, Hugh caused a strir on social media when he had a somewhat awkward encounter on the red carpet.
On his way into the event, he stopped for a chat with interviewer Ashley Graham, although he seemed unfairly miffed at having to answer her fairly standard line of questions.
