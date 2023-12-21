Hugh Grant Gets Very Candid About How He Wound Up Playing An Oompa Loompa In Wonka

Hugh Grant at the LA premiere of Wonka earlier this month Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Hugh Grant has made no secret of the fact that filming his role as an Oompa Loompa in the new film Wonka wasn’t exactly his favourite experience.

And in a new interview with Access Hollywoood, the Bafta winner spoke candidly about exactly how he ended up taking on the part.

“This is what I get offered these days,” he said. “I’m in the freak show phase of my career. I do baddies, psychopaths, weirdos, perverts and now Oompa Loompas.”

“I’ve just been offered the part of an orangutan as well,” Hugh then joked.

Reflecting on his past reputation as the king of rom-coms, Hugh explained: “I love those films. I love the fact that people still like them, but I never felt comfortable really doing them.”

“I got too old and fat and ugly to do romantic comedies obviously,” he then remarked, claiming that since saying farewell to romantic comedies he’s been “offered more interesting things” that have made his career more varied.

Hugh went on to claim he’d become “a bit better” in his job and “a little less bad after I had children, got married, got happier”.

During the same Access Hollywood interview, Wonka star Timothée Chalamet was asked about working with Hugh, and if there is any truth to the rumours of his “curmudgeonly” attitude.

“I think Hugh is secretly vulnerable and looking for affection,” the Call Me By Your Name actor joked.

