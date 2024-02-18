Oppenheimer Was The Runaway Success At This Year's Baftas – Here's The Full Winners List

Given it went into this year’s Baftas with an incredible 13 nominations, it’s perhaps no great surprise to hear that Oppenheimer was the big winner on the night.
During Sunday’s ceremony, Oppenheimer scooped five awards in total, including Best Picture and individual wins for director Christopher Nolan and cast members Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.
Meanwhile, the Outstanding British Film prize went to The Zone Of Interest, which also picked up Best Film Not In The English Language and Best Sound.
How To Have Sex star Mia McKenna-Bruce was also awarded the Rising Star title, while Emma Stone and Da’Vine Joy Randolph also scooped acting prizes for their work in Poor Things and The Holdovers.
Check out the full list of winners below..
Best Film
Oppenheimer
Outstanding British Film
The Zone Of Interest
Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role
Cillian Murphy
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role
Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)
Best Director
Christopher Nolan
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Earth Mama
Rising Star
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Best Cinematography
Oppenheimer
Best Production Design
Poor Things
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy Of A Fall
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Best Special Visual Effects
Poor Things
Best Costume Design
Poor Things
Best Animated Feature
The Boy And The Heron
Best Film Not In The English Language
The Zone Of Interest
Best Documentary
20 Days In Mariupol
Best Casting
The Holdovers
Best Editing
Oppenheimer
Best Sound
The Zone Of Interest
Best Makeup And Hair
Poor Things
Best Original Score
Oppenheimer