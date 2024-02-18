Oppenheimer Was The Runaway Success At This Year's Baftas – Here's The Full Winners List

Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone and Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the 2024 Baftas Kate Green/Bafta/Getty

Given it went into this year’s Baftas with an incredible 13 nominations, it’s perhaps no great surprise to hear that Oppenheimer was the big winner on the night.

During Sunday’s ceremony, Oppenheimer scooped five awards in total, including Best Picture and individual wins for director Christopher Nolan and cast members Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

Meanwhile, the Outstanding British Film prize went to The Zone Of Interest, which also picked up Best Film Not In The English Language and Best Sound.

How To Have Sex star Mia McKenna-Bruce was also awarded the Rising Star title, while Emma Stone and Da’Vine Joy Randolph also scooped acting prizes for their work in Poor Things and The Holdovers.

Check out the full list of winners below..

Best Film

Oppenheimer

Outstanding British Film

The Zone Of Interest

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role

Cillian Murphy

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)

Best Director

Christopher Nolan

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Earth Mama

Rising Star

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Best Cinematography

Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy Of A Fall

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Best Special Visual Effects

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Poor Things

Best Animated Feature

The Boy And The Heron

Best Film Not In The English Language

The Zone Of Interest

Best Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol

Best Casting

The Holdovers

Best Editing

Oppenheimer

Best Sound

The Zone Of Interest

Best Makeup And Hair

Poor Things

Best Original Score

Oppenheimer