Florence Pugh Gets Candid About Awkward On-Set Moment While Filming Oppenheimer Sex Scene

Florence Pugh has revealed there was a bit of an unfortunate moment on set when she was filming one of her sex scenes in the film Oppenheimer.

In Christopher Nolan’s historical epic, Florence plays the psychiatrist and Communist Party member Jean Tatlock, a lover of J Robert Oppenheimer who reappears several times over the course of his life.

As part of the film, the Oscar nominee appeared in several intimate scenes that required both herself and co-star Cillian Murphy to be fully nude, and admitted during a recent Q&A interview for Universal that this resulted in a bit of awkwardness when technical issues arose.

“In the middle of our sex scene, the camera broke,” she told the panel, as reported by People. “No one knows this, but it did.

“Our camera broke when we were both naked and it was not ideal timing and there weren’t many cameras. One camera was in the shop being fixed, and [director Christopher Nolan] turned and asked someone, ‘where is the other camera?’.”

“So Cillian and I are in this room together, and it’s a closed set, so we’re both holding our bodies,” she continued, wrapping her arms around herself.

Ever the professional, Florence decided to use the incident as a learning oppurtunity.

She recalled: “This camera surgeon comes into the room and starts [doing repairs] and I’m like, ‘Well, this is my moment to learn’. ’So, tell me, what’s wrong with this camera?’.”

It was previously revealed that in some territories, Florence’s nude scene had been digitally censored with CGI to make it appear she is wearing a dress.

Oppenheimer is leading the way at the upcoming Oscars, with a whopping 13 nominations, including acting nods for cast members Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt.