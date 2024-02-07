Cillian Murphy Makes Candid Admission About His First Oscar Nomination

Cillian Murphy at a screening of Oppenheimer last week Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

All signs point towards Cillian Murphy reaching another amazing career milestone at next month’s Oscars, where he’s being tipped to take home the Best Actor prize.

Advertisement

And while Cillian is seemingly the favourite to take home an Oscar at this year’s ceremony, the man himself is apparently not thinking that far ahead.

“I genuinely don’t think about that,” he told the BBC. “It’s kind of wasted energy.”

“I just feel so thrilled and humbled to be [mentioned] in the same breath as all those wonderful actors,” he said, referring to fellow Best Actor nominees Paul Giamatti (who won a Golden Globe for his role in The Holdovers last month), Jeffrey Wright, Colman Domingo and Bradley Cooper.

Cillian Murphy in character as J Robert Oppenheimer Universal

Cillian insisted: “I know everyone says this, but you never go into making a film thinking about awards. That’s not what we do. It’s impossible to make a film that way.

Advertisement

“But, when a film connects with audiences like this particular one has in a way that none of us could have anticipated... it’s hugely flattering and hugely humbling and it’s lovely to see that.”

All we can say is… no one tell Carey Mulligan what he’s said…

So far, Cillian has had a hugely successful time of it at awards season, having already picked up a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards, as well as nominations at the upcoming Baftas and Screen Actors Guild Awards.